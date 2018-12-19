Whoever comes to MP, stays on here: Shivraj

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said that whoever comes to the state, stays on here.

“In Madhya Pradesh, there is no one from here or there. Whoever comes to the state, he stays on here. We don’t call Madhya Pradesh the heart of India just like that. Isn’t it right?” Chouhan tweeted in Hindi.

His remarks come after the newly-elected Chief Minister Kamal Nath said their government will give incentives to those industries that will give 70 per cent jobs to the locals.

He also said that people from other states like Bihar and Uttar Pradesh come to Madhya Pradesh and hence the local people don’t get jobs.