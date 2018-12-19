Ashok Gehlot assumes charge as Rajasthan CM

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday took charge of his office at the secretariat here.

He first offered his prayers at the temple situated inside the secretariat complex and then offered floral tributes to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. Thereafter, he entered his office and assumed charge as Chief Minister of the state.

Chief Secretary D.B. Gupta and other officials were present on the occasion.

One of his first meetings with officials included discussions on loan waivers for farmers.

It needs to be mentioned here that while Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh governments have announced loan waivers for farmers, Rajasthan is yet to take a decision on the farm loan waiver promise made in the manifesto as the total loan is estimated to be Rs 1 lakh crore.

From the Secretariat, Gehlot also paid a visit to the Governor’s House and met Governor Kalyan Singh.

