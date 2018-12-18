No vacancy for PM post next year: Ram Madhav

There is no vacancy for the post of prime minister next year, BJP leader Ram Madhav said on Tuesday and criticised DMK President M K Stalin for his “language” against Narendra Modi while proposing the candidature of Rahul Gandhi for the top post.

“There is no vacancy for the prime minister’s post next year. Let all of them (opposition leaders) wait. Good luck to them,” he told reporters.

He criticised Stalin’s remarks attacking the “fascist” Modi and his government in his speech in Chennai on Sunday and said “this kind of language is absolutely unfortunate. It does not behove well of Stalin.”

At the ceremony for the unveiling of the statue of late DMK stalwart M Karunanidhi in Chennai in the presence of national opposition leaders including Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, Stalin proposed the candidature of Rahul Gandhi for the post of prime minister as he was suited for building a new India and replacing a “fascist” government.