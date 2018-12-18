Manchester United sack coach Mourinho

English club Manchester United on Tuesday announced that head coach Jose Mourinho would be leaving the club with immediate effect.

United is currently sixth in the table, 19 points behind English Premier League leader Liverpool, who beat them 3-1 on Sunday, reports Efe news.

“Manchester United has announced that Jose Mourinho has left the Club,” the club posted on Twitter.

The Portuguese coach joined the side in 2016 but failed to turn them into title contenders despite winning the Europa League and League Cup in his first season.

“We would like to thank him for his work during his time at Manchester United and wish him success in the future,” the club added.

