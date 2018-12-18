IPL Auction: Delhi Capitals buy Axar Patel for five crore

India discard Axar Patel was on Tuesday bought for a whopping Rs five crore by Delhi Capitals while veteran Yuvraj Singh remained unsold from among the first set of players who went under the hammer in the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction here.

Delhi also bought all-rounder Hanuma Vihari for Rs 2 crore while West Indians Shimron Hetmyer were bought by Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab, respectively for Rs 4.20 crore. Another Caribbean star Carlos Brathwaite went for Rs 5 crore to the Kolkata Knight Riders.

KXIP also bagged the services of Australian all-rounder Moises Henriques for Rs 1 crore while the Sunrisers Hyderabad spent Rs 2.20 crore for English wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow and Rs 1.20 crore for India’s Test stumper Wriddhiman Saha.

Meanwhile, besides Yuvraj, the other stars who went unsold are Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara, New Zealanders Martin Guptill, Brendon McCullum, Englishmen Chris Woakes, Alex Hales and Chris Jordan.

Aussie stumper Ben McDermott and India’s Naman Ojha also failed to find any buyers from among the eight IPL franchises.

