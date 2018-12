Australia defeated India by 146 runs in the second Test to level the four-match series at 1-1 here on Tuesday.

India were dismissed for 140 runs in their second innings on the fifth and final day.

Brief Scores :

India: 283 and 140 (Ajinkya Rahane 30, Rishabh Pant 30; Nathan Lyon 3/39 , Mitchell Starc 3/46) vs Australia: 326 and 243