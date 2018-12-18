Australia announce unchanged squad for remaining Tests

Cricket Australia Tuesday announced an unchanged 13-man squad for the remaining two Tests against India in Melbourne and Sydney.

The only noticeable change is that uncapped pacer Chris Tremain, who did not travel to Perth for the second Test either, has been released from the list.

The Australian team management feels that they have sufficient back-up in Mitchell Marsh and Peter Siddle should they need to bolster their four-man bowling attack for the remaining two Tests.

The hosts levelled the four-match series 1-1 with a 146-run win after India were bowled out for 140 runs in 56 overs in their second innings on the fifth and final day.

Starting from overnight 112 for five, India lost their last five wickets for 28 runs and it was all over within 65 minutes of play.

Starc (3-46) and Lyon (3-39) finished with three wickets apiece, while Josh Hazlewood (2-24) and Pat Cummins (2-25) took a brace each.

This was Australia’s first Test win since the ball-tampering scandal broke out in South Africa earlier this year.

Sqaud: Tim Paine (capt), Aaron Finch, Peter Handscomb, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Mitch Marsh, Shaun Marsh, Peter Siddle, Mitchell Starc.