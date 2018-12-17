Sitharaman defends Rafale deal

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday targeted the Congress for “knowingly misleading” the people over the pricing of the Rafale fighter jets and hinting at corruption in the deal.

Addressing the media, she accused the Congress and the Gandhi family of displaying “amazing audacity” by not heeding the Supreme Court verdict in the Rafale case on December 14.

“The Congress is knowingly misleading the people… in the pricing of the Rafale jets,” Sitharaman said at the Bharatiya Janata Party state headquarters here.

Her media briefing was part of the ruling BJP’s series of interactions planned all over India to defend the Rafale deal, now under attack from the Congress.