Shaqiri scores brace to secure Liverpool 3-1 over Man United

Swiss winger Xherdan Shaqiri scored a second-half brace in Liverpool’s 3-1 rout of Manchester United at Anfield stadium.

With the win on Sunday night, Liverpool regained the Premier League top spot with 45 points, one point ahead of defending champion and second-placed Manchester City.

Meanwhile, Manchester United remained in the sixth place with 26 points, with eight points behind fifth-placed Arsenal and one point ahead of seventh-placed Wolverhampton, reports Efe news.

Man United had the initiative just four minutes into the game, with defender Ashley Young successfully delivering a free-kick to the back of Alisson Becker’s net; however the goal was cancelled as striker Romelu Lukaku was offside and clearly interfering with play.

Liverpool, then, regained control, showed more drive and imposed its style of play, dominating the ball possession and creating several scoring chances, albeit with no success.

Senegalese winger Sadio Mane opened the scoring for Liverpool in the 24th minute on a close-range left-footed finish after being set up by teammate Fabinho for a one-on-one situation with keeper David De Gea.

The Reds’ joy was shortlived as English midfielder Jesse Lingard evened up the score nine minutes later on a successful follow-up to the ball ricocheting off Becker who spilled a cross inside the area, and both teams were tied 1-1 at the break.

After the intermission, Shaqiri restored Liverpool’s lead in the 73th minute, just two-and-a-half minutes after taking the field, according to the Premier League Twitter account.

Shaqiri, who made the difference since taking the pitch, found the back of the net on a long-distance effort, seizing on Mane’s try that was initially saved by De Gea.

The Swiss winger struck again, netting Liverpool’s 3-1 insurance goal 10 minutes before second-half stoppage time, on another shot that deflected off Man United defense and went past the Spanish net-minder.

