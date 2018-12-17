Sandip Somany takes over as new Ficci President

Leading industry chamber Ficci on Monday announced that it has elected Sandip Somany as the association’s President for 2018-19, following its 91st annual general meeting here last week.

In a statement, the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (Ficci) also announced that the current Joint Managing Director Apollo Hospitals Sangita Reddy has been elevated as Ficci Senior Vice President for next year, while Uday Shankar has joined the chamber as Vice President.

“Ficci has elected Sandip Somany, Vice Chairman and Managing Director HSIL (Hindustan Sanitaryware and Industries Ltd), as its President for 2018-19, after the conclusion of its 91st annual general meeting on December 14-15,” it said.

“He was previously working as the Senior Vice President Ficci.”

Somany takes over as President from Rashesh Shah.

The statement also said the new Vice President Uday Shankar is currently the Chairman and CEO of Star India and President of 21st Century Fox Asia-Pacific (Only Asia).

