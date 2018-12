Belgium thrashed a disjointed England 6-0 to enter the final of the men’s hockey World Cup for the first time here on Saturday.

The Belgians scored in all four periods with Alexander Hendrickx (19th, 44th, 50th minutes) converting three penalty corners to complete a hat-trick.

Tom Boon (7th), Cédric Charlier (41st) and Sébastien Dockier (53rd) scored the other goals.