3 militants, soldier killed in Pulwama encounter: Army

Three militants and a soldier were killed in an encounter between the ultras and security forces in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, the Army said.

The security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Sirnoo village in Pulwama district of south Kashmir on Saturday morning after receiving specific intelligence input about the presence of militants in the area, an Army official said.

The search operation turned into an encounter after the militants opened fire on the security personnel.

Three militants and a soldier were killed in the gunfight, he said.

The identities and group affiliation of the slain ultras were not known yet.

Massive clashes broke out between youths and the security forces in the area following the encounter.