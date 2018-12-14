KCR appoints son as TRS Working President

Telangana Chief Minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) President K. Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday appointed his son K.T. Rama Rao as the Working President of the party.

KCR, who decided to focus on national politics, entrusted the key responsibility to his son popular as KTR and seen as number two in the party and the government.

The Chief Minister has entrusted the responsibility of taking forward the party in accordance with his plan, to KTR, the most trusted person in the party, according to a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office.

KCR took this decision with a view to entrust the responsibility of party affairs to a most trusted and efficient person, since he would be preoccupied with the governance activities like expediting construction of irrigation projects and also to implement the electoral promises in letter and spirit, it said.

“CM KCR strongly believes and is confident that the working style, the commitment, the direction and leadership qualities of KTR will help in leading the TRS party efficiently and effectively by him in the days to come.”

The TRS chief took the decision a day after taking over as the Chief Minister for a second consecutive term, following his party’s landslide victory in Assembly elections.

KTR, only son of KCR, has been re-elected to the Assembly from Sircilla constituency.

KTR was Minister for Industry and Information Technology in the previous cabinet. He was likely to be inducted in the new cabinet next week.