Congress demands JPC into Rafale deal

The Congress on Friday continued to press its demand for a Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Rafale fighter jet deal notwithstanding the Supreme Court judgement rejecting petitions seeking an investigation.

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala told reporters that there was corruption in the deal.

“There is a multi-layered corruption in the deal. We know that Supreme Court has no powers to look into the all aspects. So Congress never went to Supreme Court,” Surjewala said.

“I challenge Narendra Modi for a JPC probe. If you are not scared, why should there not be a JPC. The government will have to tell why price of aircraft — the rate per aircraft — has gone up from Rs 526 crore to Rs 1,670 crore,” he said.

Surjewala said “half-baked” information about the deal was given by the government to the Supreme Court.