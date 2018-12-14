BJP ministers attack Congress after SC’s Rafale judgement

JP ministers on Friday came down heavily on the Congress for carrying out a misleading campaign on the Rafale fighter jet deal, with Home Minister Rajnath Singh rejecting the opposition party’s demand for a Joint Parliamentary Probe on the issue.

Singh said the government was confident that the Supreme Court judgment on the issue would be in its favour as the deal was “fair.” He also turned down the demand for “any committee” to probe the deal. Any debate on the deal must end now in the light of the judgement, he added.

Calling the Rafale deal “fair”, “honest” and “transparent”, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said “I would urge that all campaigns against the Rafale must end now. The country’s strategic interest is more important.”

Union Human Resource Minister Prakash Javdekar said the judgment has exposed the lies of the Congress. “It is a good judgment. We appreciate it,” he said.