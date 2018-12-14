Anil Ambani hails Rafale verdict, says establishes falsity of allegations

Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani on Friday welcomed the Supreme Court judgment in the Rafale deal, saying it has conclusively established “complete falsity of the wild, baseless and politically motivated” allegations levelled against Reliance Group and him personally.

In a statement, he said the Reliance Group was committed to India’s national security and to making its contribution towards the Make in India and Skill India policies of the government in defence, including the offset partnership agreement with valued partner Dassault Aviation.

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed four petitions seeking court-monitored probe into the purchase of 36 Rafale jet fighters in ready-to-fly conditions, holding that the decision making process was not in doubt and it cannot go into the question of pricing and choice of offset Indian partner by the French aircraft manufacturer Dassault.

Referring to their interaction with senior air force officers and the material placed before it, a bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Sanjay Krishan Kaul and Justice K.M. Joseph, said: “We are satisfied there is no occasion to doubt the decision-making process.”