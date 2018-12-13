Shiv Sena raises Ram temple issue in Lok Sabha, demands ordinance

NDA ally Shiv Sena on Thursday raised the controversial Ram temple issue in the Lok Sabha and demanded that the government bring an ordinance to pave the way for its construction in Ayodhya.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour, Shiv Sena’s Anand Rao Adsul also reminded the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) about its promise on Ram temple made in the 2014 election manifesto.

“The government should take initiative to bring an ordinance and pave the way for construction of Ram temple at Ayodhya before the next general elections,” he said.

Soon after the House met after two brief adjournments during Question Hour, Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan allowed the Shiv Sena leader to raise the issue.

Shiv Sena members are aggressive on Ram temple issues. They protested inside and outside the Parliament against the government over the issue.

Adsul said former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee could not take the initiative for the construction of Ram temple as he was running a coalition government of 25 political parties.

“But here is a government which has absolute majority. They have mentioned in their manifesto too. Four-and-a-half years of this government has already passed but nothing has happened.

“Our alliance with BJP is based on Hindutva but it seems the BJP has forgotten it,” he said.

Adsul also said the results of the five states are an indication and the government should understand it.