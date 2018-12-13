Parrikar’s sons offer prayers on his birthday

Ailing Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar’s sons celebrated his 63rd birthday on Thursday by offering prayers at a popular temple here.

Parrikar’s sons were accompanied by former Panaji MLA Sidharth Kuncalienkar and several other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and workers to the Mahalaxmi temple, after which a blood donation camp was organised at the party’s state headquarters here.

“Holding a blood donation camp is our Chief Minister’s tradition on his birthday. We are following it,” Kuncalienkar told the media.

Parrikar, who is suffering from advanced pancreatic cancer and has not moved out of his private residence since October 14, was however not present.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah also wished Parrikar on Twitter.

“Wishing a very happy birthday to the Chief Minister of Goa, Shri @manoharparrikar ji. His passion and commitment towards the development of Goa is truly great, I pray for his good health,” Shah tweeted.

State Congress president Girish Chodankar also wished the Chief Minister “good health”.