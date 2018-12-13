India eager for battle of quicks at Perth

The Indian men’s cricket team trained at the WACA Stadium here on Thursday, a day ahead of their second Test against Australia.

Over the years, Perth has caused nightmares to visiting teams as its fast and bouncy pitch adds an extra sting to the Australian side, which has always boasted of a formidable pace attack, reports Efe.

While the home team has been counting on the pace and bounce on the Perth Stadium pitch to help them level the series 1-1, India too are relishing the prospect of their in-form fast bowling unit ripping through a considerably inexperienced Australian batting line-up.

“I was pretty happy to see the pitch the way it is,” said Indian captain Virat Kohli said at a press conference, referring to the grassy pitch that aids pace and movement for bowlers.

“We hope that no more grass is taken off this pitch. We certainly get more excited than nervous looking at lively pitches now because we understand that we do have a bowling attack which can bowl the opposition out,” he added.

A day earlier, India’s bowling coach Bharat Arun had expressed full confidence in his bowlers at a press conference and claimed they were among the country’s best ever.

In a match in which both Australia and India are expected to start with a strong four-man pace attack, the quality of batting might be the decisive factor in the outcome of the test.

India beat Australia by 31 runs on Monday to snatch a 1-0 lead in the four-test series, and a win at Perth will see them retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The visitors will also play three one-day games in their nearly two-month long tour of Australia.