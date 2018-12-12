Lower food prices ease India’s November retail inflation to 2.33%

Lower food prices eased India’s November retail inflation to 2.33 per cent from a rise of 3.38 per cent in October, official data showed on Wednesday.

However, on a year-on-year (YoY) basis, the Consumer Price Index (CPI) in November 2017 stood at 4.88 per cent.

According to the data furnished by the Central Statistics Office (CSO), the Consumer Food Price Index (CFPI) deflated further to (-) 2.61 per cent in November from (-)0.86 per cent in October 2018.

Product-wise, prices of milk-based products, meat and fish rose during the month under review on a YoY basis.

In contrast, deflation in the cost of eggs, vegetables, pulses and sugar capped the overall food prices.

Accordingly, the prices of milk-based products rose marginally by 0.78 per cent while cereals became dearer by 1.25 per cent and meat and fish prices recorded a rise of 4.99 per cent.

On a sub-category basis, vegetable prices reduced on YoY basis in November by (-) 15.59 per cent.

On the other hand, the category of “pulses and products” became cheaper by (-) 9.22 per cent and that of “sugar and confectionery” by (-) 9.02 per cent.

The sub-category of food and beverages during the month under consideration recorded a fall of (-) 1.69 per cent over the same period last year.

Among non-food categories, the “fuel and light” segment’s inflation rate accelerated to 7.39 per cent in November.