Assam NRC claims, objections can be filed till Dec 31: SC

The Supreme Court on Wednesday extended till December 31 the deadline for filing claims and objection by around 40 lakh people who were left out of Assam’s draft National Register of Citizens (NRC)

A bench of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Rohinton Fali Nariman said that issuance of notice to those who filed claims and objections will commence on February 1, 2019, and the verification would done from February 15.

Earlier, the deadline was December 15, while issuance of notice was to start on January 15, 2019, and the verification process on February 1.

The court changed the deadline on an application by the Assam government which had sought one month extension for filing claims and objections.