National interest must prevail over party: Modi

Calling for extensive debate on issues related to public interest, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday hoped that matters of national interest will prevail over party considerations ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

His remarks came ahead of the commencement of the winter session of Parliament.

“The winter session of Parliament is important. Key legislative bills are pending, which are in the interest of the people of the India. I hope the proceedings will be smooth, and there will be frank as well as extensive debates among members,” Modi said.

“I hope the productivity of the winter session is high. Let us strive to work hard and complete the legislative agenda pending. May national interest always prevail over party considerations,” he added.

The winter session of Parliament began on Tuesday. The almost month-long session is slated to have 20 sittings and continue till the January 8.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said 45 Bills and one Financial item will be taken up during the session.

Three Bills to replace Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Ordinance, Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Ordinance and Companies (Amendment) Ordinance were slated to be passed.

Some important pending legislation like Consumer Protection Bill, Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Amendment Bill and Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill were also expected to be considered during the session.