Mizoram Chief Minister Lal Thanhawla was on Tuesday defeated in both the constituencies — Champai South and Serchhip — where he contested.

In Champai South, he was defeated by Mizo National Front’s T.J. Lalnuntluanga by 1,049 votes while in Serchhip he was defeated by an Independent Lalduhoma by 410 votes.

Thanhawla, who was the Congress party’s Chief Minister for 10 years, had won the Serchhip seat last time by 734 votes.