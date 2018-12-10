Trinamool MP quizzed by CBI in Saradha scam

Trinamool Congress MP and party General Secretary Subrata Bakshi was quizzed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday in connection with the ongoing probe of the multi-crore ‘Saradha’ chit fund case.

Citing that the matter was “sub judice”, Bakshi did not make any comment after coming out of the CBI office.

Asked about the purpose for which he was summoned, Bakshi said it was related to the party.

He, however, condemned those who were benefitted by these ponzi schemes and did not return money to depositors and victims.

“In the reign of political vendetta, no one can stop Trinamool Congress fighting against the Centre and communal forces just by provoking fear. The more you try to scare us, the stronger we will get,” he said.