India test fires Agni-V missile

India successfully test fired its indigenously developed nuclear-capable ballistic missile Agni-V off the Odisha coast on Monday.

The surface-to-surface missile having a strike range of 5,000 km was launched at 1.30 p.m. from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) at Abdul Kalam Island in Bhadrak district, said Defence Ministry sources.

The sources said the missile test was successful.

The missile developed by the Strategic Forces Command and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) is the most advanced in terms of navigation and guidance, warhead and engine.

This was the seventh trial of the state-of-the-art Agni-V ballistic missile. It was last tested on June 3, 2018.