Honor showcases View20 with 48MP camera, ‘All-View Display’

Chinese handset maker Huawei’s sub-brand Honor showcased here on Monday its View20 smartphone with a 48MP rear camera and a selfie shooter that’s embedded into the display.

The smartphone, announced at Honor’s Artology event, has a new full-view display experience, courtesy of the Honor “All-View Display”.

“As a trendsetter, Honor continues to push the limits of innovation and product craftsmanship, we endeavour to continually deliver technology breakthroughs to the world and deliver exceptional experiences for our users,” Jimmy Xiong, Product General Manager, Honor Global, told reporters here.

“Honor is the No. 1 smartphone brand in China, and the brand has seen 150 per cent growth in overseas market, despite being a new brand,” Xiong added.

This is the world’s first in-screen front camera design, which is achieved by a complex 18-layer technology stack that carefully embeds the front camera in the display area of the screen and extends the display area to almost 100 per cent, the company claimed.

The device also has Artificial Intelligence (AI) computing power and graphic processing power enabled by the dual-ISP and dual-NPU of Huawei’s own Kirin 980 chipset.

The chipset will automatically perform multi-frame image processing, thus allowing the users to collate the essence in multiple photos taken by the 48MP camera and create a 48MP AI high-definition image, the company added.

The handset maker also announced its entry into the Hong Kong market, with Honor 10 being the first model launched.