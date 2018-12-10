Court extends Christian Michel’s CBI custody by 5 days

A Delhi court on Monday extended by another five days the CBI custody of British national Christian Michel, the middleman accused in the Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal case.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar allowed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to quiz the middleman till December 15. The CBI had sought nine days custody of Michel.

Special Public Prosecutor D.P. Singh told the court that documents have been received from five countries pursuant to the Letter of Rogatory sent to these countries and there was incriminating material which the CBI needed to confront him with.

The prosecutor added that the agency needed to confront him with some witnesses to identify his accomplice including IAF officials, bureaucrats and politicians.

Michel was presented in the court after a five-day CBI custody. He was extradited to India on December 4 from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Michel’s defence counsel Aljo K. Joseph and Vishnu Sankar opposed the CBI plea and said there was no incriminating material against the accused and that the Italian court had found nothing wrong against James.

The counsel also told the court that his lawyer in Italy, Santrolli Rosemary Patrizi Dos Anjos, wanted to meet him.

The CBI also filed an application seeking direction to Michel for giving his specimen signatures. This will be heard by the court on Tuesday.