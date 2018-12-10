Congress to press for JPC into Rafale deal

The Congress on Monday said it will press for a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) inquiry into the Rafale deal and raise the issue of alleged misuse of electronic voting machines (EVM) when Parliament’s winter session opens on Tuesday.

Talking to the media, senior party leader Ghulam Nabi Azad said the party will also seek discussion on “misuse of investigative agencies” by the government to target political rivals, problems faced by farmers, fall in the value of rupee, rise in prices of petroleum products, security of women and “erosion of RBI autonomy”.

“We have been demanding for a long time that there should be a JPC probe in the Rafale scam but the government has failed to take a decision. We have again urged it to form a JPC,” he said.

Azad said it was important for democracy that voters have faith on EVMs.

“But unfortunately since the BJP came to power, people have lost faith in EVMs because the ruling party is misusing them. In the recent Assembly polls, this crossed all limits. EVM machines were found in houses, hotels, on roads, they were being taken unprotected in buses and jeeps,” he said.

“There is a big doubt, a question mark whether elections were free and fair or being held under the watch of the government.”

He said the issue concerning EVMs is very important for democracy.

“If democracy is to survive, the EVM issue has to be settled, the credibility of EVM has to be established.”

Azad said the Congress wants Parliament to run smoothly and bills to be passed but there should be a discussion on issues concerning people.

“We have told the government that the houses will run, we will help pass the bills but simultaneously the issues facing people should be discussed.”