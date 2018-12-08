Yogi most incompetent CM, only expert at communal polarisation: Samajwadi Party

The Samajwadi Party (SP) on Saturday called Yogi Adityanath the “most incompetent Chief Minister” and accused him of only trying to fan communal passions in Uttar Pradesh.

Referring to Adityanath’s statement on the Bulandshahr violence which he termed as an “accident”, party spokesman Abdul Hafiz Gandhi said it showed how callous the Chief Minister has been in treating the incident in which two persons, including a police inspector were killed.

“The Chief Minister is blatantly polarising the polity in the state ahead of the Lok Sabha 2019 elections,” the SP leader said.

He also pointed out how neither the government nor the police were interested in arresting the main conspirator, Yogesh Raj, who was named in the First Information Report (FIR).

“The message is clear from the top that no harm would come to the BJP cadres, its affiliates and its ideological mentor the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) even if they take law into their own hands,” he added.

Talk of development and slogans like ‘sabka saath, sabka vikas’ were all hollow and the agenda of this government is communal polarisation and dividing the society on religious lines, the SP spokesman said.

The state government is under attack from various quarters for its failure to arrest the Bajrang Dal district convener Yogesh Raj, who not only unleashed chaos in the name of alleged cow slaughter but also incited violence, many feel.

Nine other accused have been arrested so far out of the 25 named in the FIR. The state government on Saturday moved out the Bulandshahr district police chief and two other police officials for not taking timely action.