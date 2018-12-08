Soldier allegedly involved in Bulandshahr firing detained

A soldier allegedly involved in the Bulandshahr firing in Uttar Pradesh in which a police Inspector and a civilian were killed was detained by his unit in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, Army sources said.

Jitendra Malik alias Jeetu Fauji was detained by the 22 Rashtriya Rifles in Sopore town.

A special investigation team (SIT) of the Uttar Pradesh Police was expected to reach here later to take him into custody.

Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and a civilian, Sumit Kumar, were shot dead in Bulandshahr in mob violence last week.