Dharmendra turns 83, Hema calls him ‘everlasting love’

On veteran actor Dharmendra’s 83rd birthday, his wife and evergreen actress Hema Malini wished him saying he is her “everlasting love”.

“Happy Birthday to my everlasting love, the dearest father to my darling girls and proud grandfather to Darien and Radhya. I thank all the numerous fans who are sending their greetings to me on Dharamji’s birthday and I will definitely convey their wishes to him,” Hema wrote on Twitter on Saturday.

The duo starred together in many films including “Raja Jani”, “Seeta Aur Geeta”, “Sharafat”, “Sholay” and “Naya Zamana”. They have two daughters Esha and Ahana.

Esha also took to social media to wish her father. She posted a photograph from Dharmendra’s birthday celebrations and captioned: “Happy Birthday papa.”

In the shared photograph, Dharmendra can be seen sharing smiles with Hema, Esha and her husband Bharat Takhtani.

Actor Randeep Hooda called Dharmendra “one of the most underrated and entertaining actors”.

Dharmendra is one of the most celebrated actors of Bollywood. He has completed over 60 years in the industry and has entertained audiences with movies of all genres — from the intense “Bandini” and “Satyakam” to potboilers like “Raja Jani” and “Pratigya”, and as a comic artist with perfect timing in “Sholay” and “Chupke Chupke”.