Exit polls predict Congress edge in MP

A majority of exit polls on Friday predicted a victory for the Congress in Madhya Pradesh, which the BJP has ruled since 2003.

ABP News-Lokniti CSDS survey predicted a win for the Congress giving it 126, the BJP 94 and others 10 in the 230-member Assembly.

India Today-My Axis poll too gave the Congress an edge predicting 104-122 seats while the BJP was predicted to win 102-120 seats. It predicted 1-3 seats for BSP and 3-8 seats for others.

The exit poll by C-Voter predicted a Congress win in 110 to 126 seats as against the BJP (90- 106 seats). Other parties are likely to win 6 to 22 seats.

As per the iTV-Neta exit poll, the Congress may win around 112 seats and the BJP 106. Other parties, including the Mayawati’s BSP, are predicted to win around 12 seats.

However, Times Now-CNX poll predicted a BJP win with 126 seats and 89 seats for the Congress. The BSP is predicted to bag 6 seats.

In the 230-seat Assembly, a party needs to win 116 to form a government.

In 2013, the BJP won 165 seats, the Congress 58, BSP four and Independents won three seats.