Exit polls predict clean sweep to TRS

Exit polls on Friday predicted that the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) will retain power in Telangana and the gamble by Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao to dissolve the Assembly ahead of schedule may have worked in his favour.

According to various surveys, the Congress-led People’s Front will have to sit in the opposition in the state Assembly.

The Congress had stitched an alliance with the Telugu Desam Party, the Telangana Jana Samithi and the Communist Party of India to take on the TRS.

India Today-Axis My India exit poll predicted that TRS may win 79 to 91 seats in the 119 member Assembly while the Congress-led alliance may get 21 to 33 seats. The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) may end up with 4-7 seats and the BJP 1-3 seats.

The Times Now-CNX survey predicted that the TRS may win 66 seats and the Congress-led alliance 37.

The survey conducted by Republic-C-Voter claimed that TRS would win 48-60 seats, Congress 47-59, BJP 5 and others 1-13 seats.

TV9 Telugu-AARA predicted that TRS may win 75-85 seats, Congress 25-35, BJP 2-3 and others 7-11 seats.

However, NewsX-Neta predicted that TRS would emerge as the single largest party with 57 seats, three short of the ‘magic figure’ 60. It claimed that Praja Kutami may get 46, BJP 6 and others 10.

Telangana voted on Friday and the results would be declared on December 11.