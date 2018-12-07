Congress likely to form government in Chhattisgarh: Exit Polls

The Congress is likely to get enough seats to form a government in Chhattisgarh after spending 15 years in the opposition, a majority of exit polls predicted on Friday evening.

According to India Today-Axis My India, the Congress would bag 55-65 seats in the 90-member Assembly while the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) share would reduce to 21-31 seats.

Republic-C-Voters also predicted a victory for Congress on 40-50 seats and said the BJP would win 35-43 seats. Assembly elections in the state took place last month.

But Times Now-CNX and ABP News-CSDS forecast that the BJP would retain power for a fourth straight time.

The former projected 46 seats for BJP and 35 for the Congress while the latter saw BJP’s victory on 52 seats and that of Congress on 35.

News Nation predicted 40-44 seats for Congress, 38-42 for BJP and 4-8 for the alliance of Congress rebel Ajit Jogi-led Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (JCC) with Mayawati’s Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), which can play a role of the kingmaker in the event of a split verdict.

News24-Pace Media exit poll said the Congress would emerge the winner in the fiercely-fought elections with 45-51 assembly seats while the BJP would get 36-42 seats.

In 2013, the BJP formed the government for a third time in a row after wining 49 seats in the 90-member assembly. The Congress won 39 seats.