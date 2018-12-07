BJP chief vows to take out Bengal Rath Yatra ‘democratically’

Hours after the Kolkata High Court declined permission to the BJP from holding a ‘Rath Yatra’ in West Bengal, party chief Amit Shah on Friday vowed to hold the procession democratically after the court permits it.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president, who will be visiting Kolkata on Saturday, also hit out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee saying she was “scared”.

“Mamata Banerjee is scared of BJP’s growth in West Bengal that’s why she has denied permission for the Rath Yatra in the state.

“I can understand her fear (of declining public support). But I have no solution for it… This is the public’s decision… to support the BJP,” he said.

He clarified that the yatra “has been postponed temporarily and not cancelled”. “The yatra will happen ater the court permission and we shall even go to the Supreme Court,” he said.

“There is no reason to stop the yatra because in all of our yatras there has been no report of communal tensions and violence,” he said addressing a press conference at the party headquarters here.

Taking a dig at the Trinamool administration in the state for a collapsing law and order situation, Shah said the rate of violence in the state has increased under Banerjee.

“Where earlier one used to hear Rabindra Sangeet, now we hear bomb blasts.

Toll of violence “has been the highest under the Mamata government. BJP alone has suffered 20 casualties”, he said, adding, “Governance has collapsed in West Bengal and people there are looking for change.”

Despite the situation, the BJP leader said his party has not pressed for President’s Rule. Buoyed by the growing support in the state, Shah said: “Those confident of winning does not seek President rule. We are going to win in West Bengal in the Lok Sabha polls.”

He said BJP had sought permission for three rallies in West Bengal ahead of the general elections.

“We have also sent reminders and the processes have been on since October but we have not got any permissions so far,” he said.

“She knows that these rallies will give BJP a big surge in the state and there is a concerted effort to stifle democratic processes in the West Bengal. Democracy, in fact, is being murdered in West Bengal.”