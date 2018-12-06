Nation pays homage to Ambedkar

Led by President Ram Nath Kovind, the nation on Thursday paid tribute to the architect of the Indian Constitution, Bharat Ratna Babasaheb B.R. Ambedkar, on his 63rd death anniversary.

Kovind, Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid floral tributes to the Dalit icon at a function in Parliament House Lawns here.

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan, along with MPs and Ministers, also paid their homage to the Father of the Indian Constitution, who championed the causes of Dalits, women and labourers.

“He championed the cause of marginalised and strove for creating a casteless society. We will be paying a real tribute to Baba Sahebji by establishing a truly egalitarian society and by upholding values and ethics in public life,” tweeted Naidu.

Modi shared an audio highlighting the works and contribution of Ambedkar on Twitter along with his message .

“Those who forget history do not make history,” tweeted Congress President Rahul Gandhi paying his respects.

“Today, we honour a man whose legacy lives in the form of our Constitution. He fought for a just and equal society and left behind him an idea that we will always continue to uphold.

“B.R Ambedkar was the embodiment of respect, dignity and equality,” the Congress tweeted.

In her message, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said: “His contribution in framing India’s Constitution will forever be remembered by the generations to come.”

Ambedkar died on this day in 1956 and the day is observed as “Mahaparinirvan Diwas” every year.