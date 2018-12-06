Let judiciary do its job on Ram temple: AAP

Calling the Ram temple a vote bank politics of the BJP, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday said all political parties should respect the judiciary and let it do its job over the Ayodhya dispute.

Speaking to IANS, AAP MP Sanjay Singh said all political parties should welcome whatever verdict the Supreme Court gives on the dragging row.

“Whatever be the verdict, it should be welcomed by the Congress, BJP, AAP, Sunni Waqf Board and also the Ram Lalla party. The AAP will respect the verdict and so should others,” he said.

In 1992 on this day, a large crowd demolished a 16th-century Babri Mosque in Ayodhya and quickly set up a makeshift temple at the spot. Hindu groups want to build a grand temple at the site.

The matter is now in the Supreme Court, which in October deferred the Ayodhya hearing to January 2019 citing that the issue was not a priority for it.

Sanjay Singh attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party for using the temple issue as a vote bank.

“Ram Temple is vote bank politics for BJP. They don’t care about Lord Rama. For past 25 years, they are shouting about building a temple, but are not announcing the dates as to when they will build a temple.”

The BJP, Sanjay Singh said, follows the Supreme court in selectively.

“They claim to care about women’s right by following the court’s orders on Triple Talaq, but not on Sabarimala… You have to follow the court’s order in full and with all respect,” he added.