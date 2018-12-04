Yogi Adityanath may face legal action for Hanuman remark

Suresh Mishra, President of Sarva Brahmin Mahasabha, has filed a petition in a lower court here seeking permission to file an FIR against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for calling Lord Hanuman a Dailt Tribal.

Mishra accused Adityanath of hurting the sentiments of Hindus by making the statement at an election rally in Rajasthan.

Mishra said the petition had been filed under Sections 295, 295(A) and 298 of the Indian Penal Code. The court shall hear the case on December 11.

Earlier, the Mahasabha has demanded an apology from the Chief Minister and threatened legal action if none came in three days.