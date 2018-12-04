J&K governor pays tribute to Sheikh Abdullah

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Tuesday paid tribute to Kashmiri leader Sheikh Muhammad Abdullah on his 113th birth anniversary.

In a statement here, Malik recalled the significant contribution the founder of the National Conference made to develop the state.

“A sustained endeavour towards strengthening of our democratic institutions and maintenance of communal harmony and brotherhood will be a befitting tribute to Sheikh Sahib,” Malik said.

He said the late Sheikh Abdullah was a popular leader and a social reformer who fought for the rights of the oppressed sections irrespective of caste, creed or religion and strived for the sustenance of secular and pluralistic values.

The 113th birth anniversary is being observed on Wednesday. The state government has declared a public holiday for Wednesday.