Modi, KCR, Owaisi are same, don’t get fooled by them: Rahul

Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday told the people of Telangana that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi are all “alike” and urged the voters not to be fooled by the lot in the upcoming Assembly polls on December 7.

Gandhi said that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) are the Bharatiya Janata Party’s ‘B’ and ‘C’ team, respectively.

“TRS is the BJP’s ‘B’ team and KCR operates as Modi’s Telangana Rubber Stamp. Owaisi’s AIMIM is the BJP’s ‘C’ team, whose role is to split the anti-BJP or KCR vote.

“Great people of Telangana, Modi, KCR and Owaisi are one. They speak in twisted tongues. Do not be fooled by them,” Gandhi said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, the Congress chief said: “Telangana was born of idealism and great dreams. But, four years of TRS (Telangana Rashtra Samithi) or BJP (Bharatiya Janata Party) incompetence, arrogance and corruption has made the people cynical.”

“I am in Telangana today to address public meetings and to assure the great people of this state that the Congress will help fulfil their dreams.”

There are two more days left for campaigning to end in Telangana.

Elections to the 119-member Assembly are scheduled for Friday. Counting of votes will take place on December 11.