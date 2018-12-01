UK MP quits in protest at May’s Brexit deal: Report

UK’s minister for universities and science Sam Gyimah has resigned in protest at Theresa May’s Brexit deal, it was reported here on Friday.

Local newspaper The Daily Telegraph reported that Gyimah called the Brexit deal “naive” and said any deal struck with Brussels will be “EU first”, reports Xinhua news agency.

The Conservative MP has become the seventh member of the Government to quit since May unveiled the draft Withdrawal Agreement.

Gyimah said the plan was “not in the British national interest” and that voting for it would “set ourselves up for failure” by surrendering “our voice, our vote and our veto”.

He said that May should not rule out holding a second referendum, The Daily Telegraph reported.