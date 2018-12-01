J&K bars Hurriyat meet, puts Mirwaiz under house arrest

An one-day Hurriyat session on Saturday here was disallowed by the Jammu and Kashmir authorities, who also placed separatist leader Mirwaiz Umer Farooq under house arrest.

“One day #Hurriyat workers/delegate session barred! Put again under #HouseArrest! Rajbagh office o f Hurriyat sealed! Not allowed any space or scope for any political activity!” Umer Farooq tweeted.

“So much for practising honest democracy Governor sahab!” he said taking a dig at Governor Satya Pal Malik.

The uptown Rajbagh office of the Hurriyat group was vshut down to prevent any assembly of separatist forces.