UP CM under attack over Hanuman remark

The Congress has urged the Election Commission to take action against Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for calling Hindu god Hanuman a Dalit.

In a complaint lodged with the Election Commission, the Congress accused Adityanath of posing a threat to communal harmony in Rajasthan.

According to Congress state General Secretary Sushil Sharma, Adityanath had hurt the sentiments of Hindus with his statement on Hanuman in Alwar on Tuesday.

“Yogi’s inciting speeches during his campaign in Rajasthan can divide the people of different communities. So the Congress has approached the EC to take suitable action against him for violating the model code of conduct,” he added.

Sharma has also urged the poll panel to stop further campaigning of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister.

After Adityanath, Union Minister of State Satyapal Chaudhary claimed that Hanuman was an Arya.

The categorization of Lord Hanuman in such classes is condemnable and cannot be tolerated, said Suresh Mishra, President of Sarv Brahmin Samaj.

“So we are starting a new campaign – ‘Hanumanji ka apman, nahi sahega Rajashtan’,” he said.

The organisation on Wednesday sent a legal notice to Adityanath for terming Hanuman a Dalit and demanded an apology from him, failing which an FIR will be lodged against him, Mishra told IANS.