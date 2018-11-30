Azharuddin named Telangana Congress working president

The Congress on Friday appointed former Indian cricket captain Mohammad Azharuddin as the working president of the party’s Telangana unit.

The move is being perceived at placating the former parliamentarian who is said to have been unhappy the way the party was treating him.

He was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2009 from Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh but lost the 2014 polls from Rajasthan’s Tonk-Sawai Madhopur constituency.

The Congress also announced B.M. Vinod Kumar and Jaffer Javed as the state unit’s Vice Presidents.