PSG gets big win over Liverpool in Champions League

Paris Saint-Germain defeated Liverpool 2-1 in a Champions League Group C action, a win that greatly improves its chances of reaching the tournament’s knockout stage.

PSG, which found itself in a must-win situation at Parc des Princes Stadium on Wednesday, came out in the first half with the required urgency and took a 2-0 lead on goals by Juan Bernat and Neymar Jr, reports Efe news.

The hosts opened the scoring at the 13-minute mark after Liverpool’s defenders failed to clear a cross from the left side by Kylian Mbappe.

Bernat pounced on the loose ball and connected on a right-footed shot that left Reds goalkeeper Alisson flat-footed.

Mbappe, who had returned from injury just in time for Wednesday night’s match, also set up the second goal when he charged down the left side and dropped off a pass for Edinson Cavani.

The Uruguayan star’s rabona shot was blocked by Alisson. But Neymar, who had returned from injury just in time for this crucial game, was there to tap the ball home.

The game’s final goal came in first-half stoppage time, when Liverpool’s James Milner converted a penalty after Angel Di Maria had fouled Sadio Mane in the area.

Early in the second half, PSG head coach Thomas Tuchel sensed that Liverpool had all the momentum on its side and made two key substitutions, inserting Dani Alves for Di Maria and Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting for Cavani.

The moves not only took the wind out of the Reds’ sails but also gave an offensive boost to PSG, which nearly went ahead 3-1 on a potent header by Marquinhos off a corner kick that Alisson did well to save.

Second-placed PSG (eight points) now can lock up a spot in the Champions League knockout stage with a win on the road against Red Star Belgrade (four points) on December 11, while a draw also should be sufficient for the Parisian squad to secure a spot in the round of 16.

Third-placed Liverpool (six points) meanwhile has made things more difficult for itself and now must defeat first-placed Napoli (nine points) at home on December 11 to have any chance of reaching the knockout stage of Europe’s premier club football competition.