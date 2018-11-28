India hammer S.Africa in hockey World Cup opener

India started their 2018 Hockey World Cup campaign on a thunderous note, hammering minnows South Africa 5-0 in the opener at the Kalinga Stadium here on Wednesday.

Three field goals and two penalty corners helped World No.5 India register a comprehensive win in the second match of the evening.

Simranjeet Singh scored two goals (43rd and 46th minute), while Lalit Upadhyay (45th minute), Akashdeep Singh (12th minute) and Mandeep Singh (10th minute) slammed a goal apiece to fashion India’s win.

The hosts will next face World No.3 Belgium in their second pool match on December 2.