Delhi HC upholds trial court convictions in 1984 anti-Sikh riots

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday upheld a trial court conviction of 89 people for rioting, burning houses and breaching curfew in Trilokpuri area in east Delhi during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Justice R.K. Gauba dismissed the appeals of the convicts who had challenged a 1996 judgment of a Sessions Court which had convicted the 89 arrested on November 2, 1984.

According to the FIR lodged in connection with the Trilokpuri killings, 95 people died in the rioting and 100 houses were burnt, said senior advocate H.S. Phoolka, who has been representing the riot victims.

The 1984 riots followed the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi by two of her Sikh bodyguards. Hundreds of innocent Sikhs were killed, mainly in Delhi.

Among the 89 convicts, some died during their appeals and the case against them has abated, police had earlier said.

Convicting all the 89 for various offences including rioting, the trial court sentenced them to five years in jail.