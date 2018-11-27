Toyota to increase automobile prices by up to 4% from January

Automobile manufacturer Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Tuesday said it will increase prices by up to four per cent effective January 1.

According to the company, the decision to hike prices was taken amid rising manufacturing costs, which is also a general industry phenomenon.

“There has been an impact on the cost of manufacturing of vehicle primarily due to rupee depreciation. Toyota has been absorbing the additional costs all this while, protecting the customers from price increase,” the company said in a statement.

“However, due to the continued pressure of high costs, we have to pass on a part of it to customers.”