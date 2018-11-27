CRPF officer among 3 injured in J&K gunfight

A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer and a constable along with an Indian Army soldier were injured in a gunfight in a Jammu and Kashmir village in Kulgam district on Tuesday, police said.

The gun battle in Redwani village started earlier following specific inputs about militant presence.

At least two to three militants were said to be holed up in the village and they have engaged the security forces in a sustained gunfight.

A second encounter was also underway in Hafoo village in Tral area of Pulwama district.