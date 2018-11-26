Storytelling has been special part of my growing up years: Radhika Apte

Actress Radhika Apte says storytelling has been a special part of her life since her growing up days. She says she used to listen to Marathi writer and humorist Purushottam Laxman Deshpande on cassettes.

Radhika was present at the launch of Audible.in, a dedicated service for Indians by Audible, the world’s leading seller and producer of downloadable audiobooks and other spoken-word content. She, along with actors Rajkummar Rao and Kalki Koechlin, have come together for the first time to narrate the Audible adaptation of the novel.

On the experience, Radhika told IANS: “I’ve transitioned from an audible listener to an audible narrator with this project, which is the highlight for me. Storytelling has been such a special part of my growing up years. I remember the time when I used to listen to Purushottam Laxman Deshpande on cassettes. He was such a great storyteller, could really draw you into a great story and it’s great to know that Audible too just does that.”

Radhika, Rajkummar and Kalki came together for the first time to narrate the Audible adaptation of Hussain Zaidi’s novel “Mafia Queens of Mumbai”.

On that, she said: “I really enjoyed discovering these amazing stories of these strong women that made a name for themselves. It helped uncover a new side of Mumbai.

“My mama (maternal uncle) used to live in Mumbai and tell me stories of gang lords but we never heard about the women of the underworld, and ‘Mafia Queens of Mumbai’ gave me that opportunity.”

She hopes she would come together with Rajkummar and Kalki for an on-screen project too.

“I hope so soon! They are truly great actors,” she said.